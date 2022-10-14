Ofori-Atta trends on social media after UK fired Kwasi Kwarteng

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The calls for the sacking of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have reignited following the sacking of the UK’s Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, early on Friday.

The UK’s Chancellor of Exchequer was sacked by British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, October 14, 2022, after just six weeks of his appointment.



His dismissal has largely been attributed to the performance of the British economy over the last few weeks and the failure of his mini-budget to result in a positive impact.



The announcement of his sacking has seen several Ghanaians take to social media to demand the sacking of Ghana’s finance minister.



Ken Ofori-Atta has been the subject of some critics calling for the heads of some officials in the current government.



The calls are largely grounded in the current performance of the Ghanaian economy and the current economic hardship.



See some social media reactions below:

Stop bothering yourself, fellow Ghanaians. @NAkufoAddo won’t learn from the UK. Tweaa!! Ken Ofori Atta means more to him, personally, than the good of Ghana & your welfare. Nepotism! Corruption! Clueless! Incompetent! — S. Xoese Dogbe (@StanDogbe) October 14, 2022

Them sack Kwasi Kwarteng in less than 6 weeks but Ofori-Atta is in his 6th year as our Finance Minister.???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/bwgIOkMMKC — MR MAÑ (@OmHene) October 14, 2022

You see difference in Ghana n UK? Kwasi Kwarteng came in and within a month or so of incompetence he’s fired by Liz Truss! Bawumia and Ken Ofori Atta have been incompetent for 6 years now and they are still at post! And you want Ghana to develop? Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo why? — Is RAYOE in your playlist?!❤️???? (@GhanaSocialU) October 14, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng sacked in less than 7 weeks being appointed as Finance Minister in the UK but Ken Ofori Atta is still the Finance Minister in this economic woes for 6 years?



Clearly, Ghana’s Presidency doesn’t have serious goals. — Yuri (@nana_amprofi) October 14, 2022

Ken Ofori Atta should be sucked too. — Coolest KiD In Africa ????. (@E_MENS_3) October 14, 2022

In UK Kwesi Kwarteng has been sacked after 40 days as chancellor while in Ghana Ken Ofori Atta still maintains power after almost 6 yrs with more than 120% cedi depreciation.. ???? ????



Make it make sense — NanaKay????️???? (@NKM_Global) October 14, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng hasn’t done a fraction of the damage Ken Ofori-Atta has caused the Ghanaian economy but he gets to be sacked and Ken is showered with praises from his family member, President H.E @NAkufoAddo as Ghanaians languish in more pain.



Sad — no justice in the world. ???????? — Kwame Gabby Emu Ye ???????? ???????? (@KwameEmuYe) October 14, 2022

A lady Liz Truss even have the balls sack her chancellor for non performance and we have Akufo Addo always applauding Ken Ofori Atta when the cedi is now 12.10 to a dollar — z ε K Ⓐ y-V!bes  (@zekayvibes) October 14, 2022

The biggest disrespect this Akufo-Addo government has handed to us is still keeping Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister after after all this mess. Hmm — Mr. Algebra (@musqoo_official) October 14, 2022

Ken Ofori Atta will go down as the worst finance minister in history of @MoF_Ghana . Such a clueless man pic.twitter.com/nhF2evDAbN — JACOB SANKARA ???????? (@jake_ami2) October 14, 2022

