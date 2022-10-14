8
Menu
News

Ofori-Atta trends on social media after UK fired Kwasi Kwarteng

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister121212 Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The calls for the sacking of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have reignited following the sacking of the UK’s Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, early on Friday.

The UK’s Chancellor of Exchequer was sacked by British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, October 14, 2022, after just six weeks of his appointment.

His dismissal has largely been attributed to the performance of the British economy over the last few weeks and the failure of his mini-budget to result in a positive impact.

The announcement of his sacking has seen several Ghanaians take to social media to demand the sacking of Ghana’s finance minister.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been the subject of some critics calling for the heads of some officials in the current government.

The calls are largely grounded in the current performance of the Ghanaian economy and the current economic hardship.

See some social media reactions below:























Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



GA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa