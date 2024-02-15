Ofori-Atta will negotiate big deals, he's now bigger than Ministry of Finance - Franklin Cudjoe

Ken Ofori-Atta is now a senior advisor to President Akufo-Addo

IMANI Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to reports about a new appointment supposedly handed to the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Barely 12 hours after his dismissal as minister was announced, pro-government Asaase Radio reported that Ofori-Atta had been appointed a senior economic advisor to the president.



According to Cudjoe, the job of president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets means the former minister "will be in charge of negotiating most big deals.. he is now bigger than MoF......"



He quoted a portion of the Asaase Report which read: "The former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as the senior presidential advisor on the economy. He will also serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets, according to Asaase News sources in the Office of the President."



His verdict followed: "Meaning he will be in charge of negotiating most big deals.. he is now bigger than MoF......"





