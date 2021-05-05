Oforikrom MP calls for ban on plastics

MP for Oforikrom Constituency, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

The Member of Parliament for the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti region, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, has called for a ban on plastics and polythene bags because of the serious environmental danger that they pose.

He said since plastic materials are not degradable and have seriously polluted the environment, it would be appropriate to ban them.



According to him, "water bodies, lagoons, and the beaches have all been covered by plastic waste and are not only threatening the lives of those water bodies but are also making these natural resources lose their beauty thereby affecting tourism," Dr. Emmanuel Marfo exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on 'Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He also suggested that a fund must also be established to support these companies who are into recycling of plastic waste in the country so they would be in a better position to recycle more of the waste."



Dr. Emmanuel Marfo said it was time Ghana looked at the prospects of recycling plastic waste into raw material for building purposes since plastic is being recycled for building purposes.