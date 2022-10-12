Oforikrom MP donates over 3 thousand mathsets to BECE candidates

Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo making the donation

The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, donated 3, 300 Mathematical sets to final-year Junior High School Students (JHS).

Final year JHS students in the country will start their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on October 17, 2022.



According to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Oforikrom, Abraham Kwame Antwi who presented the items on behalf of the MP, the stationary will assist students as they write their final exams.



He said the move is part of the MP's effort to improve on quality education in his constituency.



According to him, the items will ease pressure on parents as well as help the candidates sitting for this year’s BECE to write the exams successfully.

Mrs. Dorothy Opare Baidu, Municipal Director of Education, Oforikrom who received the items on behalf of the JHS candidates eulogized the legislator for the kind gesture.



She said both private and public final-year students, numbering 3278 will benefit from the donation.



The education director said the maths set will relieve the candidates to write and pass well.



She disclosed that the performance of the students previously was abysmal however in recent years, things have changed, and students are doing well so she believes that, this year, the candidates will write and pass with distinction.