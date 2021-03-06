Oforikrom MP takes coronavirus vaccine jab

MP for Oforikrom Constituency Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo taking his jab

Source: Kwabena Piesie, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom Constituency, Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (AstraZeneca vaccine) to pave way for mass vaccination against pandemic coronavirus in the Ashanti Region.

A projected 140,000 people are anticipated to be vaccinated in the Greater Kumasi and Obuasi areas in the next two weeks, according to health authorities in the Ashanti Region.



The injection of Dr. Marfo, other MPs and prominent people in Ghana is a measure to exhibit that the vaccine was out of harm's way and also entice the general public to embark on the exercise.



A similar exercise was later conducted at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) where senior government officials were vaccinated last week.



The Oforikrom MP in a statement said he decided to take the jab to boost his immune system to also fight against novel coronavirus

“I took my jab for COVID-19 to vaccinate and build my immunity against the dreadful COVID-19.”



He has however entreated the Ghanaian populace to as a matter of urgency participate in the vaccination exercise to fight against the virus; a step he believes will help the development of the nation and the world at large.



“I want to encourage everyone to also take the jab to vaccinate against COVID-19. Let’s all participate to keep our country or our societies safe and move on to develop our beloved country and the world at large,” the statement read.

