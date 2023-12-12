Oforikrom residents demonstrate over poor roads

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Road Minister

Residents in the Oforikrom Municipality in the Ashanti Region have demonstrated against the government’s inability to construct the terrible roads in their constituency.

According to the pretesting residents who spoke to Rainbow Radio Accra, access to health care, especially for the elderly and pregnant women, has become impossible due to the nature of their roads.



The Oforikrom Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry James, also hinted at how the bad roads in their constituency have affected general economic and social activities.



“We are doing this demonstration against the government, MP, and MCE for their inability to do any developmental projects, especially our roads. We have been voting for the NPP since 2004, but we, the Concern Youth of Oforikrom, can’t see anything they have done here. In this constituency, all our roads are terrible, and that is why we are here.”

“This is not a partisan demonstration because all the parties are dully represented, and we are telling the government to step up because we are really suffering and the bad roads are making it difficult to even access health care, especially for pregnant women,” the spokesperson of the Concern Youth of Oforikrom told Rainbow Radio Accra.



William Adene Ayine, the NDC organiser in the Oforikrom Constituency who was also at the demonstration, said they have given the government up to January 2024 to fix the deplorable roads or face their wrath.



“Akufo-Addo once told us to be citizens and not spectators, and that is what we are doing because the President said if you see something wrong in your constituency, you should say it. The NPP has ruled Oforikro since 2004, but yet there is nothing to show for it. We want them to fix the roads or face our wrath.”