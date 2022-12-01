Ofosu-Ampofo has nothing to do with Anyidoho’s attack on Asiedu Nketiah – Campaign team

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Koku Ayidoho and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (from left to right)

The campaign team of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disassociated him from verbal attacks on the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, by Koku Anyidoho.

According to the team, the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, does not condone the former general secretary of the NDC, Koku Ayidoho’s attack on Asiedu Nketiah and has not in any way encouraged it.



It added that Koku Anyidoho's attack on Asiedu Nketiah was because of previous issues and has nothing to do with the upcoming national executive elections.



“It is a matter of public record that Koku Anyidoho worked with Hon. Asiedu Nketiah as a deputy General-Secretary. Their estranged relationship is well known and this probably began when Koku Anyidoho contested against Hon. Asiedu Nketiah for the position of General Secretary in 2018.



“It is a well-known fact that Koku Anyidoho’s criticisms against the General Secretary predate the current internal electioneering campaign.



“As our party members may have observed, Chairman Ofosu- Ampofo’s Campaign has focused on his message to unite the party to work hard for victory in 2024. Even at points of extreme provocation from his opponents, he has exercised maturity by remaining calm and focused without responding in like manner,” parts of a statement issued by the campaign team, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, read.



As a result, it urged NDC members to disregard rumors that Ofoso-Ampofo was behind Koku Anyidoho's attack on Asiedu Nketiah.

Meanwhile, the party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, the National Women's Organiser and Deputy, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and the National Youth Organiser and Deputy.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



