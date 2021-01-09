Ofosu-Ampofo is NDC’s leader until new flagbearer emerges – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute

Koku Anyidoho has provided clarity as to who is currently the leader of the National Democratic Congress after their electoral defeat.

According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama who led the party in the 2020 election is no more the leader of the party after his defeat.



He indicates that until the party through its internal election chooses a leader, the party’s Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo remains the leader of the party.



Koku Anyidoho who made this known through a tweet said “When NDC lost in 2000, Obed Asamoah became National Chairman & was Leader of the Party till Prof Mills became Flagbearer. As National Chairman in 2005, Dr. Kwabena Adjei was Leader till Prof Mills became Flagbearer in 2006. Ofosu-Ampofo is Leader till we get a new Flagbearer”.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition party insisted that he is resolutely in support for the rebuilding of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going forward.



“I remain uncontrollably resolute in seeking the rebuilding of the NDC to sustain Ghana’s nascent democracy. I wish the NPP well too and pray that we all hold hands to build a Better Ghana.”