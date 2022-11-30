Ofosu-Ampofo is shielding NDC executives who sold out the party in the 2020 election - Nsiah alleges

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The former Ashanti Regional liaison officer of the NDC, Enoch Amoako Nsiah, has accused the national chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, of shielding some regional executives of the party who caused the party's defeat in the 2020 elections.

Amoako Nsiah said that an audit of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 2020 election results, which he led, showed that these executives, who were mostly from the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region, sold out the party in the 2020 elections.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former liaison officer added that a committee set up by the party to look into the issues he raised, found the said regional executives guilty of the crimes he is accusing them of but Ofosu-Ampofo has been shielding them from the sanctioned.



"When I raised these issues, a committee was set up, and their report is here... After this report, there have been three petitions against those found culpable in the report. Nothing has been done (to them).



"And I can say confidently that these people are being shielded by the National Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo. I challenge him to come and say that he is not protecting them because he is the chairman and leader of the party.



"How come you sit there with this damning report, a report stating that the regional chairman and others compromised their positions during the election, they sold the party out and they are still in the party," he said.

Amoako Nsiah added that the failure of the national chairman to act against the regional executives who were implicated in the report shows that he is not the right person to lead the NDC if the party wants to win the 2024 elections.



"I'm saying confidently that Ofosu-Ampofo is not fit to lead the NDC again," he said.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, the National Women's Organiser and Deputy, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and the National Youth Organiser and Deputy.

The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



