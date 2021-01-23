Oguaa residents happy over government’s new appointment

Mrs Justina Marigold served as Agona West Municipal Chief Executive in the President's first term

Some residents of Cape Coast on Friday expressed delight about the President’s new nominee for the Central Region as its Minister, with high hopes that she will perform well.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) was on Thursday, named by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Mr Kwamena Duncan who served for four years.



The residents said they will throw their weight behind the new Minister to succeed because women had more passion for development in terms of governance.



A trader, Madam Gloria Afful said women make better leaders and believed Mrs Assan would make a great impact and a huge difference.



Ms Leticia Agbo, a fishmonger was expecting some changes at where she plied her business and hoped the new Regional Minister when confirmed, will Champion the cause of women and also be a minister for all.



Hannah Asomaning, a trader said she was happy with the government’s decision to replace the former Regional Minister adding that Oguaa needed a new person with fresh ideas to move it forward.



Mrs. Henrietta Blankson, a hairdresser on the other hand, said she least expected that Mr. Duncan would be replaced because he had been forceful and competent.

She however noted that there was time for everything and Mr Duncan’s role in the Region was over and called for a united front to support the new Minister to make it.



“We are all aware of the great development the outgoing Minister brought into the Cape Coast township and definitely his replacement may be in the interest of the Region” she added.



Mr Isaac Ansong, a boutique owner said the President should have considered the outgoing Minister for continuity.



“I cannot say much, the changes have already been made and all we all can do now is to support the new one so that she can also give out her best to benefit us all” he indicated.



A businesswoman Mrs. Celestine Saka, said all she cared about was to see the progress of the Region, particularly its ancient Capital Cape Coast, adding that she expected nothing less from Mrs. Assan.