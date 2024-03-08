Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II receives commendation for donating 24 computers to schools

The paramount chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Chiefs, students, farmers, youths, and business personalities in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region have described the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area and President of the National House of Chiefs (NHCs), Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, as a developmentally oriented paramount chief.

According to them, since the installation of Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, he has demonstrated himself as a good and selfless traditional ruler who has been working hard to support the child education department and skills training for the people in the area.



The residents made these commendations when Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II presented 24 computers to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) as well as two Senior High Schools in the Western North Region.



The donation comprised twenty (20) desktop Dell computers and four (4) HP laptops.



In a brief address, the paramount chief underscored the need for 21st-century skills in tertiary institutions.



The prominent traditional ruler added that the University of Mines and Energy’s satellite campus at Bibiani would be stocked with desktop computers to facilitate access to information, research, interactive learning, and the development of ICT skills.

Touching on the source of funding for computers, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II hinted that the computers were gifted to him by a friend in Canada.



“With computer-based learning, educators can personalise learning experiences to meet individual student needs and preferences,” he said.



According to the paramount chief, the four laptop computers were also to be distributed to the overall best-performing Senior High School in the 2022 WASSCE



and the best-performing basic school in the BECE examination.



The paramount chief indicated that the laptops were self-financed.

The package was delivered to the Regional Education Directorate for onward distribution to the deserving schools.



The donation is intended to instill healthy competition and academic excellence in the schools.



The gesture was made at the 67th Independence Day anniversary parade held in Bibiani.



Among others, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II called for unity among the major stakeholders and corporate institutions operating in the municipality to catalyze development.



He also disclosed that a sanitary facility in Bibiani would be commissioned on March 14, 2024.

He briefed the gathering that a graduation ceremony for skilled artisans supported by GNPC would also be held at Trinity Assemblies of God on the same day. He therefore extended an invitation to all citizens of the land.



Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II used the occasion to showcase his vast monumental track record and achievements in the promotion of child education, peace, security, water, sanitation, health, and youth skill training, among other human essentials.



He stated that it was high time all the citizens and people joined forces with him and his elders to support the youth with massive investments in education and skills-building.



Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II indicated that societies were developed through unity and active participation of all the people in the initiation and implementation of programmes and projects that could help uplift the people from their current situations.



The paramount chief congratulated his people for fully participating in Bibiani/ Anhwiaso/Bekwai Municipality's 67th Independence Day celebration, which was held in Bibiani township.

"Our forefathers have sacrificed their lives to fight for independence for us in Ghana. So, we want peace, unity, oneness, and hard work for all of us to advance the objective of the country to reach a high-income level," Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II said to the constituents.



He, therefore, called on all stakeholders and the people to join hands with him to initiate and implement projects that would help improve the living conditions of the people.



Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II pointed out that his priority as the paramount chief was to bring all the people together to chart a course that would enhance their socio-economic standards.



The event brought together all the dignitaries across the length and breadth of the Western North Region.