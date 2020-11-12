Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II ousts Togbe Afede as President of Nat'l House of Chiefs

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II (L) and Naa Puowele Karbo III (R)

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, has defeated the incumbent President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, to become the next President of the House.

Seventy-year-old Ogyeahohoo Gyebi II polled 47 out of the 72 total valid votes cast while Togbe Afede XIV had 25.



The incumbent Vice-President of the House, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, also lost to the Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo III.

Naa Puowele Karbo III polled 44 out of the 72 total valid votes cast while the incumbent Vice-President, had 28.



In all, 72 chiefs voted in the elections.