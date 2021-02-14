Ohawu Agricultural College holds matriculation ceremony

The Ohawu Agricultural College has held its 56th matriculation ceremony for 211 fresh students, who enrolled to offer various courses.

Mr Ernest Mawufemor Kwasi Abiew, Principal of the College, said there were 37 females and 74 males, who were given admission to offer diploma courses.



Students who gained admission to offer General certificate courses were 101 students, with 63 males and 38 females.



Mr Prince Nyikplorkpo, the Vice Principal of the School, urged the students to be self-determined in academic and other activities during their studies "so you can impact lives and bring a difference to your various communities."



Mr Franckline Agbove, Ketu North Municipal Director of Agriculture, on his part, appealed to both fresh and continuing students to work hard to become good Agricultural officers and entrepreneurs.



Mr John Vinoagbe, Director of Crop Research at the College, urged the students to build stronger relationships among themselves for knowledge acquisition and for a successful course of study.



Madam Wordui Theresia, the Administrator of the School, commended all past and continuing students for exhibiting good moral life.

This, she said, should be the hallmark of all fresh students or else, the College would not hesitate in dismissing any student, whose behaviour would be a dent on the good image of the school.



Abdullah Mohammed, President of the Student's Representative Council (SRC), pleaded with the authorities to upgrade the internet services on campus to facilitate research and learning.



The ceremony was attended by some Chiefs, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, the clergy, guardians and members from the academia.



The school, since its establishment in 1964 by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, had engaged in several programmes and courses to develop middle-level manpower for the agricultural sector.



It has an institutional affiliation with the University of Cape Coast to run a 3-year Diploma in General Agriculture programme.



The College also runs a two-year Certificate in General Agriculture programme under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.