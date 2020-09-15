Politics

Okada legalization: Riders to operate with uniforms, IDs - NDC hints

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has disclosed that okada riders are likely to operate in uniforms and have identity cards should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legalize and regularize the Okada business.

According to him, the NDC identified that an opportunity with Okada legalization is that it will “bring sanity to our roads and increase our safety and security”.



Explaining how this is possible, he said: “This is because today if we give them uniforms and ID cards and they are on the Okada, and some other persons do not have the uniform or ID we know that such persons are operating illegally."

So if you pick Okada and the person doesn’t have a uniform then you are assuming your own risk. That will improve safety and reduce risk of Okada users”.



The NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama as part of his campaign activities ahead of this year’s elections, promised to legitimize the business because, in his view, it creates more jobs for the youth of this country.



After this promise was made, however, Transport Minister, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah, has said that the NPP government has begun stakeholder consultations to decide on whether to review the law banning the commercial use of motorcycles or implement it.

