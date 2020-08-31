General News

Okada legalization can only be welcomed if regulations are in place - GPRTU

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has promised to legalise okada operations in his next term

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU) has reacted to the news of whether or not to legalize Okada by stating that the move to legalize Okada can only be welcomed if the necessary regulations are put in place to ensure the safety of Okada drivers and their passengers.

Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Kwame Kumah stated: “As at now, Okada is illegal. But I have heard that there is a conversation to legalize Okada.



"If the leaders can put in place measures that will ensure safety through certain regulations, that will help. If that is not put in place, the Okada job as it stands now is disturbing”, he said.



He reasoned that at the moment, there are no regulations such as the insurance of Okada and as such people are not safe riding on Okada.



“As Okada is not legal in Ghana, there is no insurance covering the drivers and their passengers, so if it is legalized, these things must be put in place.”



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has disclosed that he will legalize Okada should he win the 2020 general elections.

He states that it is important to legalize this field to serve as a form of livelihood to a lot of people.



However, some have criticized the ex-president for promising the legalization of regulation of motorbikes for commercial purposes popularly known as Okada as they argue that this form of business has claimed many lives; causing more harm than good.



As it stands now, Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 states: “The licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”



The former president has, however, said that the business will be legalized when he comes to power.

