4
Menu
News

Okada rider, 2 others die in an accident

Okada Accident Scene File photo of an accident scene

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three people have died in a motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya in the Ashanti Region.

According to a myjoyonline report, the deceased were Kwame Reuben, Augustine Annor and a female yet to be identified.

The Okada rider, Kwame Reuben while transporting Augustine Annor to his destination - Foase - run into the pedestrian [female deceased person] who was crossing the road at the time.

Eyewitnesses say Kwame Reuben who was riding his bike at a speed lost balance hitting a pothole, hence, leading to the accident.

Their bodies have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: