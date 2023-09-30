Okada rider arrested for allegedly poisoning 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend to death

A 22-year-old man identified as Akoko in Suhum, in the Eastern Region, has been arrested by the Suhum Divisional Police Command for allegedly poisoning his 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

The victim, Matilda Dankwa, had recently graduated from Junior High School (JHS) and was awaiting her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.



According to reports, Akoko, who works as an okada rider in the same village, was romantically involved with the late Matilda and was the father of her unborn child.



Their relationship took a turn when Akooko allegedly pressured Matilda to terminate her pregnancy of which she refused to do so.



Jesse Amankwah, a reporter for Despite Media in the Eastern Region, provided details of the incident during an interview on Okay FM on 27 September, 2023.



Amankwah explained that Matilda had declined Akoko's request to abort the pregnancy, stating that if he refused to take responsibility for the child, her parents would provide support.



He recounted how he lured Matilda to his place using a friend before allegedly giving her foot ment to cause her to lose her baby but which food is believed to have led to her death.

"Matilda was pregnant while taking her BECE exams, and it was during this period that Akoko confronted her about terminating the pregnancy.



When the said friend brought her to his place, "it is alleged that Akoko, who wanted to terminate the pregnancy, poisoned Matilda's food. So, as I speak Matilda is dead.



“The Suhum police commander has informed me that the guy was on a run but he has been arrested this morning and is assisting with investigations,” he added.







