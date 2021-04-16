Okada rider crashes to death in wrongful overtaking at Kintampo

File photo

A 37-year-old motor rider on Wednesday, April 24, 2021, crushed to death at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

Sidi Bukari on an Apsonic motorbike with registration number M-20-NR 7021 from the opposite direction was overtaking an unknown motor king tricycle and in the process lost control of the steering bar and collided with the Hyundai accent private car at the offside lane of the road.



According to police investigators, the Hyundai vehicle with registration number GE9789-13 was from Mo-line towards Brigade Kintampo with one other person on board.



On reaching a section of the road at Mo-line on Kintampo municipal assembly motor road, the motor rider crossed veered into the lane of the vehicle leading to the crash

The motorist sustained various degree of injuries and was rushed to Kintampo Municipal Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



His body has since deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.