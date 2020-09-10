General News

Okada rider crushed to death in Kanda Highway accident

File photo of a fallen motorbike

The unfortunate incident is said to have happened on Monday, September 7, 2020, around the Czech Republic Embassy.

According to a report by Adomfmonline, the deceased’s motorbike was involved in a head-on collision with a Kia Picanto.



The accident left the motor rider severely injured and he passed away after being rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.



An eyewitness said the collision occurred when the motorcycle tried to cut into the lane of the driver at a busy intersection.

The legalisation of the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, locally known as okada, has divided opinions in recent weeks.



Currently, the use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is currently against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).



However, John Maham and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have promised to legalise the business if the party wins the December polls.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.