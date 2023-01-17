Okada rider, immigration officer shot at Aflao border

File photo

A motor rider and an immigration officer have been shot following a misunderstanding on Sunday, January 15.

The misunderstanding according to Graphic.com.gh ensued at the Aflao Beat 9 Border Post when the motor rider refused to allow his pillion rider to be profiled about his nationality by some immigration officers. This later become confrontational.



During the argument, a soldier who was called upon to calm the situation shot at both the rider and the immigration officer, injuring the legs of both the rider and the officer.



Speaking in an interview, the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Maxwell Lugudor said;



“Things then took a turn for the worse with a fierce physical struggle between the rider and the soldier, during which the soldier fired his duty weapon” which led to the injury of the two persons.

The two injured persons were rushed to the Aflao Municipal Hospital where the immigration officer has been treated and discharged.



However, the rider has been transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital.



He added that investigations into the matter have commenced.



