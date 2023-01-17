1
Menu
News

Okada rider, immigration officer shot at Aflao border

Gunshot Bullet1 File photo

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A motor rider and an immigration officer have been shot following a misunderstanding on Sunday, January 15.

The misunderstanding according to Graphic.com.gh ensued at the Aflao Beat 9 Border Post when the motor rider refused to allow his pillion rider to be profiled about his nationality by some immigration officers. This later become confrontational.

During the argument, a soldier who was called upon to calm the situation shot at both the rider and the immigration officer, injuring the legs of both the rider and the officer.

Speaking in an interview, the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Maxwell Lugudor said;

“Things then took a turn for the worse with a fierce physical struggle between the rider and the soldier, during which the soldier fired his duty weapon” which led to the injury of the two persons.

The two injured persons were rushed to the Aflao Municipal Hospital where the immigration officer has been treated and discharged.

However, the rider has been transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

He added that investigations into the matter have commenced.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government