Okada rider kills girlfriend and keeps body in a room for three days

An Okada rider has allegedly killed his 17-year-old girlfriend and kept her body in a bedroom for three days at Mpatuam in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Kwadwo Ben, believed to be in his mid-20s killed his girlfriend, Adwoa Adadzoa, and lived with the dead body in his room for three days until he was caught by some residents in the area.



The mother of the deceased, Akosua Nkrumah in an interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng disclosed that the suspect killed her daughter on Tuesday, November 6, 2023, but the family discovered the body in his room on Thursday, November 8, 2023.



"They have been dating for some time now, although I did not approve of it, the two kept going out, just three days ago my daughter visited him and did not return".



"We live in the same community and so my daughter sometimes spends time with him, I never suspected any foul play until some boys in the area informed me about the incident. I rushed to the scene with some people only to confirm that indeed my daughter was dead"



"We invited the police and upon their arrival, they said their preliminary investigation suggests my daughter might have died three days ago”, she said.



She furthered that blood was oozing from the anus and nose of the deceased, with deep dark scars around her neck.

The body has been conveyed to Frimpong Boateng Hospital's morgue for preservation.



Arrest:



The bereaved mother stated that the suspect had been arrested.



She said the suspect was arrested by some residents while he was making arrangements to get the body out of the room and secretly dispose of it.



He was subsequently handed over to the police at Anhwerewa where he is being investigated.