Okada rider leading Mahama’s convoy crashes into coma

The rider and his passenger had to be rushed to the Techiman Holy Trinity Hospital in a taxi

A serious crash involving one of the many motorbikes leading the convoy of former President John Dramani Mahama on a visit to Techiman in the Bono East Region has left one individual in coma.

According to a Daily Guide report, the individual was part of a group of Okada riders who were organized by Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress to lead the convoy of the former President who has promised to legalise the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes if elected back to power.



According to an eye witness account, the accident occurred at a spot around Akrofrom, also a suburb of Techiman on the Techiman-Wenchi road.



It is reported that a staunch supporter of the NDC popularly known as Bentoa who was also riding in the convoy at top speed amidst exhibition of skills, suddenly skidded of the road.



Having lost control of the motorbike, Bentoa and his pillion rider who was identified as Nuhu fell off the motorbike and sustained serious injuries.

Whiles Nuhu is said to have suffered difficulty in walking, Bentoa was said to have acquired a deep cut on his forehead and went into coma with blood drenched all over his body.



With the help of their fellow riders, the two were rushed to the Techiman Holy Trinity Hospital in a taxi.



The campaign team of former President Mahama according to the report, failed to visit Nuhu, Bentoa, who is said to have come out of coma, at the hospital.