Okada, trotro, taxi drivers can swap old cars, bikes for new cars – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Akufo-Addo government is proposing a National Transport Recapitalisation Project which, if implemented, will provide a lease-to-own option to all commercial drivers, including Okada operators, to exchange their old vehicles or bikes for newly-assembled ones in Ghana.

According to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the issuance of national identity cards along with the implementation of the digital property address system, the mobile money interoperability and the universal QR Code, will all allow the development of a credit system with credit reference agencies to make the proposal work.



Dr Bawumia said this as the Guest Speaker at the joint launch of a strategic collaboration between Volkswagen and BlackIvy for the production of affordable homes and affordable cars for the Ghanaian people.



Dr Bawumia further noted that for the automotive industry to be successful, there must be enough domestic demand for the vehicles produced.

To this end, he reiterated that the Akufo-Addo-led government will be able to provide better options to Okada riders to lease-to-own vehicles if they choose to, and, therefore, the government will not legalise Okada operations.



“Every life matters and we will continue to ensure that safe, affordable means of transportation and livelihood are provided for every Ghanaian,” Dr Bawumia said.

