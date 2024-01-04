Okai Laryea’s education fund supports brilliant student to read law at UG

Nii Okai Laryea is the founder of the I-RISE Fund or Shiatse Educational Support

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate in the Odododiodioo constituency, has bestowed a scholarship upon Nii Larkotey Otoo.

This scholarship will cover Nii Larkotey Otoo's four-year tertiary education at the University of Ghana (Legon), where he has gained admission to study Law, having achieved outstanding results with eight As in his WASSCE while studying General Arts at Presec-Legon.



In a media interview, Nii Okai Laryea, founder of the I-RISE Fund or Shiatse Educational Support, expressed his commitment to ensuring Nii Otoo receives the best education during his tertiary studies. He emphasized the foundation's purpose, stating, "The fund is to support needy but brilliant students, so I believe that it’s a step in the right direction to support him. The fund will support him with his tuition for the four years, and the fund will also mobilize funds to support him with his accommodation on campus."



Nii Okai Laryea, stressing the foundation's broader mission, highlighted its dedication to encouraging the youth in the constituency to prioritize education.

"We will first of all encourage them that this is worthy of emulating, and we will also put in a conscious effort to ensure that we get children in Odododiodioo to be able to achieve high heights in education."



Expressing his gratitude, Nii Larkotey Otoo said, "It is a privilege; I’m very honored to receive this news. I was at a moment thinking about how to pay my tuition after gaining admission to read law at the University of Ghana (Legon), but after hearing this from Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, I’m relieved. I’m grateful for this kind gesture from him. There is a lot to unravel in the constituency, and I think the youth should put their minds to it and excel in education."



NAY