Okaikoi North: Ken Kuranchie files nomination forms to contest

Agyei Kuranchie

Ken Agyei Kuranchie has taken a decisive step by submitting his completed nomination forms to participate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikoi North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Impressively, this marks the third consecutive time that Kuranchie is embarking on this journey, vying against a group of strong contenders to secure the NPP leadership within the constituency.



In this instance, he finds himself in a competitive field, alongside six other determined candidates who have successfully lodged their candidacy papers for the parliamentary seat.



Notable among them are Nana Ama Dokuah, a Deputy Minister of State who simultaneously holds a parliamentary seat in another constituency; the former MP Fuseini Issah, who narrowly missed retaining the position in the 2020 elections; Prince Owusu, a respected businessman; Afua Akoto, a former deputy CEO of MASLOC; and Kofi Nyarko, another esteemed businessman.



During the submission of his nomination documents, Kuranchie emphasised the importance of laws and regulations in fostering a harmonious society.



He called upon the Constituency Vetting Committee to ensure adherence to the principles outlined in the 1992 Constitution, as well as the constitution of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), along with the rules and guidelines governing the parliamentary selection process.



Stressing the significance of transparency, he urged the committee to apply these principles diligently to guarantee a fair and qualified field of candidates.

Kuranchie highlighted the presence of familiar faces in the room, individuals whose track records instil confidence, and urged a thorough evaluation of newcomers to ensure a legitimate and credible competition.



Drawing from his past experience, he underlined the tranquillity that had characterised previous contests and called for a similarly peaceful atmosphere in this crucial endeavour.



Embarking on a symbolic two-kilometre walk to the Lapaz office of the NPP, Kuranchie was accompanied by a spirited procession of party supporters, enthusiastic delegates, and loyal followers.



This symbolic journey marked the culmination of the comprehensive documentation process.



In the subsequent examination of his submission, which included careful scrutiny of various documents and fulfilment of requisite fees, the constituency executives expressed their satisfaction with Kuranchie's candidature.



Attending the event were key figures within the constituency's political landscape, including the constituency secretary, research officer, and a prominent member of the women's wing.

These leaders urged the candidates to adhere to the party's values and urged Kuranchie, in the event of his victory, to reach out to fellow contestants and engage them constructively for the betterment of the party and constituency.



In his response, Kuranchie underlined the importance of fairness and urged against favouritism, vowing to engage in a clean and respectful campaign.



He affirmed his commitment to open-door politics, citing a track record of accessibility to party members and constituents for over a decade.



He pledged to leverage his extensive experience in the constituency to address pressing concerns and outlined his vision for the area's future.