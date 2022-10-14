1
Menu
News

Okaikwei North Assembly evicts traders at Achimota overhead, demolishes structures

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly on Friday, October 14, 2022, conducted a decongestion exercise along the Achimota Overhead section of the N1 Highway.

The exercise saw the removal of several traders and structures along the stretch.

The exercise was led by the Municipal Chief Executive for Okaikwei North, Boye Laryea, and formed a part of the agenda by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to rid the national capital of filth.

According to the MCE, the exercise is aimed at decongesting the stretch by removing unauthorised traders and structures contributing to traffic congestion amidst road safety hazards.

However, some traders who were affected by the exercise expressed disappointment over the removal of their structures, which, according to them, would deprive them of their livelihoods.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



GA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa