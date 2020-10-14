Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly inaugurates market sheds

Nii Boye Laryea cutting the tap commission of the 42-market sheds

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly has inaugurated the first phase of the 42-market sheds for traders at Kisseman in Accra.

The second phase, which comprised of lockable shops, is scheduled to be completed in December 2020.



Nii Boye Laryea, the Municipal Chief Executive, in an address, said the project could not be completed before occupation because of the urgency to temporarily host the traders, who were selling by the roadside.



He expressed gratitude to the traders for their patience during the construction and assured them that their comfort was paramount to the Assembly and that there were more goodies for them shortly to enhance their businesses.



He commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Fuseini Issah, for the instrumental for in the project execution.

Mr Issah, on his part, told the traders that what they were witnessing was the benefit for voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to come to power in 2016 and that other projects such as; construction of drains, canteen, and astro-turf, among others, were ongoing.



He said his office had instituted mobile libraries to promote reading among school children in the constituency.



The MP asked the people to take into account the NPP government’s many achievements to renew its mandate by voting massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and himself to continue with the sound policies to improve their lot.