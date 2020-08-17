Regional News

Okere DCE awarded at the 2020 ‘Achievers Leadership’ Awards

Daniel Kenneth, Okere District Chief Executive

Mr Daniel Kenneth, Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), has been honoured with the Community Impact Personality 2020 Award for Excellence in Leadership, at the just-ended 2020 Achievers Leadership Awards.

The event which took place in Koforidua was organised by the United Clergy International Association to honour appointees of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government for dedicated services and impact on society.



Mr Daniel Kenneth, a teacher by profession, was appointed the first DCE for Okere, in 2018 when it was calved out of the Akuapem North Municipality and has since performed creditably to improving the living conditions of the people in the area.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kenneth expressed gratitude to God, the President of Ghana for the confidence reposed in him and the Mr Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere for mentoring him and allowing him to serve others.



He said the award would serve as motivation and a constant reminder for him to continue to serve the people of Okere and Ghana as a whole to the best of his ability and capacity.

The DCE noted that “ I, therefore, dedicate this award to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve under his government, to Mr Dan Botwe and the Okereman for their immense support over the years that has brought me this far”.



Other awardees on the night were Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, MP for Abuakwa North Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Education, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah- Adjei, MP for Akropong and Deputy Minister of Information.



The rest were Mr Samuel Kwame Agyekum, Asuogyaman DCE, Mr Andy Appiah, Asante Akim North MP, and Deputy Minister of Railways Development, Mr Joseph Osei Frimpong, Abirem MP, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, Lower Manya Krobo MCE and Mr Eric Osei Owusu, Afram Plains MP!

