Okere DCE wins NPP primaries in bid to replace Dan Botwe in Parliament

Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth won the primaries in Okere Constituency by securing 275 votes

Source: Michael Oberteye

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Okere in the Eastern Region has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Okere Constituency held at Apirede-Akuapem on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

He secured 275 votes with his closest contender, Kofi Bekoe polling 111 votes.



Three other contenders including Samuel Awuku, Godfred Atua Addo, and Charles Okraku followed with 6, 59, and 49 votes respectively.



After his victory, Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth talked about his vision for Okere,



emphasising collaboration with fellow contenders.

He acknowledged the exhaustive nature of the campaign and expressed gratitude to his supporters and those who offered support throughout the journey.



Kenneth Nana Addo Kenneth is seeking to replace the sitting MP for the area, Dan Kweku Botwe who's bringing his parliamentary duties to an end after sixteen years.



The NPP held its parliamentary primaries in constituencies with its sitting Members of Parliament on January 27, 2024, ahead of the 2024 polls.