Okere goes gay for NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Prince Henry Anim - Owiredu

Prince Henry Anim-Owiredu with some supporters

Source: Michael Oberteye

Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okere Constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 13, 2024 took to the Principal streets to register their unwavering support for the party and its Parliamentary Candidate (PC).

Efforts by political parties to convince residents to vote for them in the December 7 election have been characterized by diverse activities, including health walks.



The party describes the turnout in the NPP stronghold as a sign of victory come December 7.



The walk is aimed at creating awareness of the Party’s readiness to capture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, Prince Henry Anim-Owiredu is optimistic of wresting power from the ruling government.



Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd on the current living standards in the country, the lawmaker hopeful referenced the words of former President Kufuor to the electorate to vote based on their living standards.

"Look at your living conditions and vote wisely," he quoted Mr Kufuor.



According to Prince Henry Anim-Owiredu, the economic situation of the ordinary Ghanaian has depreciated over the past eight years.



He said, "Ghana has been in an economic mess over the past eight years... vote wisely on December 7, if you've been forced to eat only once a day, vote wisely, if you now buy the dollar for 13 cedis from 3.60 then vote wisely on 7th December."



The PC cited several projects undertaken by past NDC administrations including extending electricity supply to some communities.



Declaring his vision for the people if elected to represent them in the august house of Parliament, he emphasized: "I stand for the youth, I stand for job creation, my major drive is to ensure the progress of Okere."

The politician outlined job creation, a good healthcare system and education as three major key indicators for the development of any society and pledged his resolve to invest in education in the area.



He questioned the government on the whereabouts of Okere's share of the one district, one factory initiative and its inability to complete the Agenda 111 project in the area, promising that Okere under his leadership would have two district hospitals.



Prince Henry Anim-Owiredu charged the people to embrace President Mahama's 24-hour economy and Big Push policies which he assured them would create jobs and increase the country's job structure.