Okoe-Boye's COVID-19 pandemic book launched

The health minister-designate, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye's book, which records Ghana's traumatic experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, was officially launched in Accra on March 20, 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the College of Physicians and Surgeons launched the book titled "Fellow Ghanaians: Telling Ghana's COVID-19 Story: A Journey of Fear, Facts, Faith and Fortune."



The book is expected to serve as a study document, presenting original research into the COVID-19 pandemic and engaging directly with all sections of Ghanaian society and beyond.



Speaking at the official launch, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo labelled the book as a masterpiece that was published in a timely and purposeful manner for all, especially generations yet unborn.



He praised Dr. Okoe-Boye for thoughtfully giving a comprehensive analysis of Ghana's COVID-19 pandemic traumatic experience.



The President described Dr. Okoe-Boye as one of his government's distinguished youngest appointees, whose stellar performance is praiseworthy.

He commended Ghanaians for strictly adhering to the safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic and reminded the citizens to reflect on the bitter lessons learned and the progress made towards nation-building.



The author, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, said he wrote the book to share knowledge with the world on how the Ghana government and all key stakeholders helped fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The legacies of the pandemic lie in these intangible, priceless changes in attitude. Another intangible legacy of the pandemic going into the future has to do with the rekindling of the 'can do spirit.'The experience we have had as a nation and the battles we have fought against the virus under the banner of 'This too shall pass', and the grace of the Almighty have established our belief in the Ghanaian. It is now clear that no problem can continue to persist, no challenge can continue to linger on when we dare ourselves to be frontal with the issues and rise to the occasion."



He recognized the contribution of all key stakeholders in Ghana's health eco-system, especially the frontline health staff at the various health facilities whose hard work resulted in the official documentation of the book.



Dr. Okoe-Boye revealed that monetary gains from the book launch would be used for the construction of new wards at the Lekma Hospital in the Greater Accra Region and an identified health facility in a deprived community in the Nkoranza District of the Bono East Region.

Vice President Bawumia



Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commented, "Two features of the book stand out. First, the language is highly accessible; everyone can read and understand the contents. This is good for both basic and advanced lovers of knowledge. Secondly, the story is told in detailed chronological accounts, making it easy for readers to follow the story as it is told.



"Future students of contemporary Ghanaian history or even global health history will find this book invaluable. The book is certainly a good record of the collective audacity of Ghanaians and our ability to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with such courage and alacrity. To get a copy of this book is to keep a piece of history on your bookshelf."



First Lady Rebecca



The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo (Mrs.), assessed the book and stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic taught as many lessons and showed as that we are a resilient nation. Dr Okoe Boye's book encapsulates that so succinctly.

"The book gives insight into our transition from the first reported case to our unique responsiveness to the global pandemic as it evolved. We are made to appreciate how the vulnerable in society adapted, as well what the government did, to facilitate the survival of the whole nation."



The simplistic vocabulary book dovetails a detailed account of how Ghana in the sub-region handled the COVID-19 pandemic using the "whole of government and whole of society" approach.



The book recounts the virus's discovery in Ghana and the swift crafting, adoption, and implementation of measures to contain its widespread spread.



The book also gives a mental picture of the imposition of some restrictions, the acquisition of vaccines and their administration, and the easing of the restrictions by the Ghanaian authorities.