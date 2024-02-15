Okoe Boye's elevation as health minister commendable - Dr. Bin Saleh

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah and Hamdiya Amadu Yakubu

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Saleh, has commended President Nana Addo Adankwah Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye as the Minister designate for Health.

Addressing a high-powered delegation from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in his office on February 14, 2024, Dr. Bin Saleh said, "Nana Addo is satisfied with my brother Dr. Okoe Boye's stellar performance as NHIA Chief Executive, hence his elevation as the substantive Minister for Health."



"Okoe Boye is a man of his word, and he delivers all his promises. I must indicate that almost all the promises he made to the people of the Upper West are fulfilled."



"The chiefs and people of the Upper West Region hold you in high esteem for making the NHIS vibrant and visible. You have demonstrated that you are a game-changer."



Dr. Hafiz Bin Saleh made a passionate appeal, saying, 'The health sector in the Upper West Region needs maximum attention."



He proposed that the Lambusie district should be decoupled from Jirapa concerning the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) operations and further requested more NHIS operational vehicles.



The NHIS Chief Executive, Dr. Okoe Boye, who was on a working visit to the Upper West Region, reaffirmed that the region remained the government's topmost priority.

"We are expanding infrastructure to push through President Nana Akufo Addo's agenda of making healthcare accessible to citizens of the region."



"The new NHIS offices will also make it convenient for our staff to improve their performance."



He called for synergies among major stakeholders in the health sector to advance the national agenda of attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.



Dr. Okoe Boye's delegation includes the NHIA Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden (Mrs.), Deputy Chief Executive Operations, Louisa Atta-Agyemang (Mrs.), Director of Private Health Insurance Schemes (PHIS) Directorate, Alhaji Hudu Issah,



Acting Director Corporate Affairs, Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah, Acting Director, Membership and Regional Operations, Mr. Oti Frimpong, the NHIA Northern Belt Director, Mr. Titus Sorry, Executive Assistant to the NHIA Chief Executive, Mr. Gabriel Osei, and other staff from the Head office.



