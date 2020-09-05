Okoe Boye speaks after being 'pictured’ reportedly 'staking lotto'

General News Sat, 5 Sep 2020
Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency has reacted after he was pictured infront of a lotto kiosk believed to be in Teshie.
Some critics say he was staking lotto; while others suggest he was just interacting with his constituents.
Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye during Friday's edition of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' disclosed what he was actually doing infront of the lotto kiosk.
Listen to him in the video below:
Source: Peace FM
