Okoe Boye speaks after being 'pictured’ reportedly 'staking lotto'

Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency has reacted after he was pictured infront of a lotto kiosk believed to be in Teshie.

Some critics say he was staking lotto; while others suggest he was just interacting with his constituents.



Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye during Friday's edition of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' disclosed what he was actually doing infront of the lotto kiosk.

Listen to him in the video below:





