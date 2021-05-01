Okorase chief lauds Vodafone Foundation for refurbishing clinic

Photo of the commissioning of the refurbished hospital

Chief of Okorase in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region, Nana Asare Kumi III, has lauded Vodafone Ghana Foundation for giving the Okorase Community Clinic a facelift.

Nana Asare Kumi III in a remark during a brief handing-over ceremony expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the foundation for painting the facility and providing it with pieces of ancillary equipment including office cabinets, clinical screens, maternity court, office chairs, plastic chairs, office desks, door frames, wheelchairs, ceiling fans, phased ECG metres, adequate lighting, obstetric beds, and drip bars.



“In view of the essential services of the clinic and the large numbers of people it sees on a daily basis, the community is grateful that Vodafone Ghana Foundation has moved to its rescue.



"I understand the colour red to connote danger, but I confess that Vodafone’s red had shown to be the exception that proves the rule. Vodafone’s red is indeed kind”.



“I promise we shall maintain and sustain this transformed facility. However, we would love a Visiting Doctor to help in the eventual achievement of this intervention’s ultimate goal of significantly reducing maternal mortality”, he appealed.

According to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation Lead, Rev. Amaris Perbi, the delivery of these highly impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects is in line with Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to giving back to society and aimed at solving people’s pressing needs and improving their quality of life.



“The current project was implemented under Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s Kindred initiative; an amalgam of “kind” and “red”. Kindred represents kindness with the red family and thus gives concrete reality to the company’s love and affection rhetoric,” he said.



“The Kindred initiative aims to diversify Vodafone Ghana’s CSR activities by encouraging staff to submit impactful ideas for implementation through financial and other support from Vodafone Ghana Foundation. The Kindred initiative has implemented four projects these few months”, he concluded.



In attendance at the Okorase Community Clinic facelift handing-over event were representatives from Vodafone Ghana Foundation, District Police Command, District Health Directorate, Community Health Committee, the clergy, as well as the chiefs and people of Okarase and adjoining communities.