Okpoi-Gonno residents cautioned, as Supreme Court judgment favours Nungua

Frank Kofi Lewi, Chief Of Staff Nungua Stool

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

The Chief of Staff of Nungua Stool Mr. Frank Kofi Lewi acting upon a Supreme Court judgment attained in favor of the Stool has issued a statement to sternly caution developers and residents of Okpoi-Gonno to be wary of charlatans going round with a certain High Court ruling purporting to be owners or landlords of Okpoi-Gonno.

Contrary to the claims being bandied around by some people to have a certain Appeals Court judgment directing or pointing to them as owners of Okpoi-Gonno lands as in the case of Moi Ashong and Hydraform Estate Limited(HEL)(Suit No: Hi/2/2012), Mr. Lewi has made a superior case with a judgment from the Supreme Court(S/C) clearly spelling out and declaring Nungua Stool as the original land owners of Okpoi-Gonno.



Latest on this matter is the recent Supreme Court Judgment in the matter between Benjamin Danquah as plaintiff and the Agnes Ahdzi and Pioneer Malls Ltd on the other hand as defendants where the Supreme Court once again ruled in favor of the 2nd Defendant( Pioneer Malls Ltd) as against the plaintiff(Benjamin Danquah) who had supposedly acquired his parcel of land from the Tsie We’ family of Teshie.



Events culminating in the instant action are, plaintiff acquired a track of land situated at Okpoi Gonno, Teshie, Accra from the Tsie We family of Teshie. He contends that his grantors are owners of a larger track of land covered by a land certificate issued pursuant to judgement of the supreme court in civil appeal No.8/92 delivered on 19th April 1994, and that his grantors are also holders of Statutory Declaration dated 21th July 1965, registered at the land registry as No.1332/1965.



The gravamen of plaintiff’s action is that Defendant trespassed onto his land and caused to be demolished , a building he was constructing thereon , hence the instant action.



In separate statements of defence filed by Defendant , 1st Defendant denied the claim and put plaintiff to strict proof. 1st Defendant ‘s title is grounded on land certificate No GA 13523, which she contends makes Defendants the grantees of land situated at Okpoi Gonno. She averred that the disputed land is subject of litigation pending before the court, and that parties thereto, including plaintiff’s grantor, have been restrained by an order of interlocutory injunction from further working or entering the disputed land pending the final determination of the suit.

The allegation of trespass was also denied and 1st Defendant averred that land certificate No GA 13523 was issued to her pursuant to land certificate No GA 9043 issued in favour of her grantors, who were the bona fide owners of the disputed land. 1st Defendant contended that she was a not party to the suit referred to in the statement of claim consequently, judgement in that suit does not affect her interest or title.



2nd Defendant also disputed the claim And put plaintiff to strict proof of his title. In its statement of defence and counterclaim, it was averred that 2nd Defendant acquired 11.398 acres of land at Okpoi Gonno under a 99 years lease on 13th December 1991, from the Bortei Alabi family of Nungua. Subsequently, land certificate No. GA 13523 was issued to the company by the Land Title Registry pursuant to land certificate No GA 9043 earlier issued to her grantors.



This matter which has travelled through the High Court and later the Appeals Court in favor of the defendants for that matter, the Nungua Stool effectively was again finally upheld by the Supreme Court STILL in favor of Nungua.



The Nungua Chief of Staff is by this publication is cautioning all residents and developers to be careful of who they atone tenancy to for the day of reckoning is nigh.