Okraku Mantey picks nomination form to snatch Ayensuano seat back for NPP

Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has picked nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primary of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ayensuano Constituency in Eastern region.

The decision brings finality to years of rumour that Okraku-Mantey was eyeing the seat.



The NPP lost the Ayensuano parliamentary seat to the NDC in 2020 when then incumbent Member of Parliament Ayeh Paye was defeated by current MP of opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) Addy Saforo Teddy, by 19,221(47.31) votes against 18,970 (46.71%).



However, speaking to journalists after picking the nomination form in the Constituency office of the party, Mark Okraku-Mantey was hopeful he will snatch the seat back for the NPP.



The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Slip Entertainment, admitted that apathy and complacency affected the party in the constituency, hence the loss of the seat by the NPP.



He has promised to unify the party at the grassroots level for the party to regain its popularity to win the seat.

Mark Okraku-Mantey thus urged the party members to work tirelessly devoid of parochial interest to build the party to the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda.



He also touched on development of human capital through education and job creation using tourism.



“It has a lot to do with leadership. The people we know can influence how we can also develop ourselves and other people, especially in education. If we get the majority of our people educated the people will end up developing the environment themselves. So, knowing where I am now as the deputy minister of tourism, culture and creative arts, the people I know in the business fraternity before I became a minister and the world at large, if I put all my resources together, I can help, make Ayensuano a better place. I can help with capacity building, human resources and then development. So, I’m here to help, build the people who made me who I am today”.



He explained that “When it comes to the youth, I’m not sure anybody can drive the youth more than me as an entertainer. So I’m going to use that to drive the youth to all come together and fight for the seat. This is a traditional NPP seat, we just need to make a little effort and with leadership from the top and the people from the grass root, if we believe in ourselves that we are going to do it, why not, leadership can make it happen”.