0
Menu
News

Okraku Mantey to contest Ayensuano seat on NPP's ticket

Okraku Mantey Npp Flyer of Mark Okraku Mantey's MP candidacy

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has declared his intentions to contest the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region on the ticket of governing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

By his decision, the state man has joined a line of creative arts personalities who have declared to run for parliament.

Movie producer Fred Nuamah is relishing contesting the Ayawaso Constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Baba Saddiq, a creative director for 3Media, is also vying for the Okai Kwei Central seat on NDC's ticket.

There is also actor John Dumelo (NDC), who has renewed his drive to clinch the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

Mr Okraku Mantey confirmed the decision in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Okraku Mantey is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Slip Mark Entertainment.

Mark Okraku Mantey has worked with several Ghanaian musicians, including Lord Kenya, Kumi Guitar, Oheneba Kissi, Daasebre Gyamenah, Akyeame, and Adane Best.

Okraku Mantey started as a disc jockey in the 1990s at Joy FM till he rose to the position of Programmes Director for Hitz FM, both under the Multi-Media Group Limited.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners