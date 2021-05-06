Okuapehene cuts sod for the construction of Akropong Library

Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo III at the cut sod ceremony

Source: Michael Kwasi Adjei, Contributor

Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo III cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern library at Akropong Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

The library project, which is a 40 seater library, which is expected to be equipped with books and computers, is funded by the Rebecca Foundation and would serve as a knowledge acquisition place for the youth and children around the Akropong vicinity.



He lauded the First Lady and her Foundation for providing such facilities to augment the Ghana Education Service’s work in ensuring children access to books, Okuapehene said. He further urged parents to advice their ward to make good use of the library on completion.



Again he appealed to the sons and daughters of Okuapemman to come and support, for there are many other states of Akuapem that also need to see such developments in their respective towns.

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady, Mrs Akosua Newman said the Rebecca Foundation since 2017 had supported and invested in education and had built 8 libraries across the country and yet to do more for children to have access to books and computers.



Hon. Aseidu Larbi, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North, pledged to Okuapehene, to support him at all costs to raise the educational standard of Akuapem, called for inclusive education as parents should help visualize the vision of Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III with regards to education.



The Municipal Director of Education said available statistics showed that only few schools have a proper functional library in his Municipality. She appealed to the Rebecca Foundation to look at other towns of Akuapem in their Municipality, to also benefit from their good deeds.