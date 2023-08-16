Okuapehene hits the road ahead of Odwira Festival

The Okuapehene expressed his delight at the numbers that turned up for the Health exercise

Hundreds of people from all works of life last Saturday joined the Okuapehene, His Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III on the Odwira Health Walk as part of activities geared towards this year’s Odwira festival. The walk dubbed ‘lyf walk with Okuapehene’ started from the Ayi Mensah toll booth to the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

His Majesty The Okuapehene expressed his delight at the numbers that turned up for the Health exercise. For him, a healthy body contributes significantly to many spheres of life and must be encouraged.



“ Exercises are good for the body, reason many Health professionals advise us to undertake them as often as possible. I have seen hundreds of people undertake this exercise over the years especially on weekends and I want to take the opportunity to encourage not only the people who undertook this exercise today, but the Ghanaian population at large to take their health seriously as it makes them very productive.”



His Majesty also used the opportunity to invite all Akuapems around the globe and the General public to this year’s festival and promised them a special celebration.

The festival is expected to draw thousands of indigenes, Government Officials, Politicians, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Friends from the Diaspora and many Ghanaians at large to the Akuapem Ridge to celebrate their rich culture which would be interspersed with multiple events.



This year’s Odwira festival which would see His Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III sit in state would be celebrated from September 25- October 7, 2023 on the theme ‘Eco-Tourism for Sustainable DeveDevelopmena



The Health walk was sponsored by Rik Energy, Lyf Arena, Mont Natural Mineral Water, KGL Foundation, YEA, SEM’S Fitness Center, Equity Health Insurance, Kulaperry (Fear no man) and AFHN (Advance Fitness and Healthy Nutrition).