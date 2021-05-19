Okuapeman holds historic durbar in honour of National Chief Imam

Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III said the Chief Imam’s visit is a historic one

The Okuapeman Traditional Council has held a historic durbar in Amanokrom in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Led by the Okuapehene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akufo III, Okuapeman assembled its divisional heads and displayed its beautiful, rich culture to welcome Sheikh Sharubutu and his entourage to the Palace.



The National Chief Imam was in Akropong to make a presentation of food items to the Akropong School for the Deaf and Blind and took the opportunity of his visit to pay a courtesy call to the Okuapehene.



However, the Okuapeman Traditional Council decided to reciprocate the Chief Imam’s gesture by giving him full traditional courtesy with a durbar of Chiefs and Queen mothers.



Historic Visit



The Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III said the Chief Imam’s visit is a historic one in the annals of Okuapeman.

“I am privileged and honoured to host the National Chief Imam. This is historic and we will never forget this day,” said the Okuapehene.



“Personally, I will never forget this historic visit and I will write it down as part of our history.”



The National Chief Imam prayed for the Okuapehene, asking Allah to guide the traditional ruler and bless him with good health and wisdom to lead his people.



The National Chief Imam also prayed for Okuapeman and Ghana, and urged citizens, especially practitioners of different religions, to continue to leave in unity and live peacefully.



The Okuapehene and his Traditional Council accompanied the National Chief Imam and his entourage to the schools for the presentation.