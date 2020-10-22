Okudzeto Ablakwa calls for Parliamentary probe into collapsed church building

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for a probe into the collapse of a six-storey building at Akim Batabi near Oda.

According to him, it’s imperative that Parliament as a body comes together devoid of party colours to ask questions on the incessant collapse of buildings in the country.



To him, it’s becoming too many and there is, therefore, the need to nip it in the bud before it becomes worrying.



In a post on Facebook, the legislator used the opportunity to console families that lost their loved ones and also wished people who were injured a speedy recovery.



“Thoughts and prayers with all those who have lost loved ones to the tragic collapse of the Church of Prosperity building in the Eastern Region. With the death toll rising to 14 and many more hospitalized, we must begin to demand higher standards from public officials at all levels whose job it is to grant permits and supervise construction works. There must be full accountability. I hope serious questions will be asked and that those of us in Parliament will come together beyond partisanship and take concrete steps to probe the causes of this recurring feature which must not be allowed to become an acceptable narrative.”





The number of bodies retrieved from the collapsed church building in Akim Batabi near Oda in the Eastern Region has risen to 15.



Eight survivors are also currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



The incident is reported to have happened when some members of the church had gathered at the premises to pray for their ailing pastor.