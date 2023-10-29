Okudzeto Ablakwa gifts volunteer teacher a laptop at Mepe, assures her of a full university scholarship

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa presented a brand new laptop to Gertrude Nutsukpui,

The member of the Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has gifted Gertrude Nutsukpui, an SHS graduate, a brand new laptop for her selflessness in providing free classes for young children after the Akosombo dam spillage.

The MP made this known in a Facebook post after visiting the St Kizito Camp at Mepe, and seeing for himself the compassion exhibited by the young lady.



Gertrude Nutsukpui, despite her challenges after the Akosombo dam spillage, caused massive flooding in Mepe, has been organizing free classes for children of all ages whose education have been distorted.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed his admiration and gave her accolades by assuring Gertrude of a full scholarship in the university for putting the needs of others especially children before hers.



His caption reads "Yesterday I surprised the inspiring young Gertrude with a laptop gift. She is the first to put her own displacement misery aside and organize free classes for kids living with her in the Mepe St. Kizito Camp after they were all displaced by the VRA-induced floods. I have also assured her of a full university scholarship. This crisis has revealed how our nation is blessed with many awesome angels. God bless you all. In this together, rising together."

