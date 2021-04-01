Okudzeto Ablakwa has resigned, so what? - Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit of Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit of Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu says no one should pamper Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP, over his resignation from the Appointments Committee in Parliament.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa communicated his decision in a letter dated March 30 and addressed to the Speaker of the Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



He also entreated the Speaker to consider his resignation with immediate effect.



Stating reasons, he said his decision comes “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations. I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.”



To Charles Owusu, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa's resignation is not a novelty and should be of no importance so far as discourse on the economy is concerned.



He stated that there are very pertinent problems affecting Ghanaians and so the focus should be on resolving them, not discussing the North Tongu MP's decision.

"That someone who resign from a Committee or not is good news; it's when somebody goes that others can have the opportunity to occupy the vacant position. He is tired. He's done his part; so if he says he cannot continue any longer, it's no matter. The Police isn't going to arrest him neither will we pamper him nor beg him for forgiveness," he said.



He also charged the North Tongu MP to concentrate on working to improve his constituency.



He said, "Remember where you started life to reach your current position".



He made these comments on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.