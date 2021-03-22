Okudzeto Ablakwa launches second phase of Operation Brighten Every Corner

Okudzeto Ablakwa presenting the items

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has launched the second edition of Operation Brighten Every Corner (OBEC) at his constituency.

According to him, "the MP’s office is handing out free LED street lights to the leadership of various religious and social partners to ensure that the precincts and immediate environs of over 400 churches, 35 mosques and 150 schools are constantly lit”.



Operation Brighten Every Corner, (OBEC), first launched in 2020 by honourable Ablakwa successfully "took care of all streets and major pathways”



The initiative focuses on ensuring visibility and enhancing safety by providing over 1000 street lights in North Tongu.

He further went on to acknowledge the peaceful coexistence of all religious association in the constituency.



"I am particularly grateful to the leadership of all faith based association in North Tongu for the peaceful coexistence, their continuous support which I do not take for granted and the focus on a collective agenda for progress”.