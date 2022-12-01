Okudzeto Ablakwa narrates how an NDC supporter was picked up by security agencies

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Abalkwa, has given details on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter.

The supporter was allegedly arrested for sharing anti-government social media posts.



The MP, speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, December 1, said that the NDC supporter has been identified as Seth Osei Asiedu, and he was arrested by a joint team of officers from the Ghana Police Service and the National Security at his home in Amasaman.



He said that the accused person was taken to an office of the Signals Bureau of the National Security Secretariat in Labone, a suburb of Accra, but is currently nowhere to be found.



“… We held a meeting with the director in charge of that Signals Bureau. He told us that they only provided technical support and that they have expertise in tracking down people, they believe to have put out social media posts that are of interest to the state.

“We demanded to see our colleague and the official told us that he has since been transferred to the Police CID Headquarters in Accra. We subsequently proceeded to the CID Headquarters to our alter shock; all the officials we went at the Police CID told us that they have no knowledge of the said arrest,” he said.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that #FreeKwakuNow was trending at number one on Twitter as many tweeps have taken to the platform to demand justice after allegations that a man identified as Seth Asante Asiedu, aka Kwaku Rafik, has reportedly been picked up at his residence at Amasaman by National Security,



This comes on the back of a series of posts on Twitter that seemingly addressed government and some related issues.



The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday dawn at about 3.30 am.

On November 6, Kwaku Rafik is said to have, in a post, suggested that Ghana was downgraded by major banks in Ghana because of risk levels, adding that commercial banks may be next to struggle.



“Investment firms are struggling, you know who is next? I believe commercial banks. It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody's has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels,” he said.



In a more recent one posted on Wednesday, Kwaku Rafik suggested that some government officials had abandoned their official duties to go and witness the World Cup in Qatar.



“And so, they left official duties to watch the World Cup. Really? A caring government indeed,” he posted 19 hours ago. Ban on foreign travels but they are in Qatar,” he posted on November 30, 2022.

Watch the MP provide details of the arrest below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG