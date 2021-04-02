Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from appointments committee to protect his political career – NDC’s Ebo Koomson

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Ebo Mensah popularly known as Uncle Ebo has said that Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa took the best decision when he quit the appointment committee of parliament.

According to him, this move is geared at protecting Ablakwa’s political career. Uncle Ebo shared that he was in full support of Okudzeto’s decision to resign from the committee.



Speaking in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Happy FM’s Don Prah, he expressed that all other NDC MPs who consented to the approval of some ministers will suffer during the 2024 primaries of the NDC.



“Okudzeto is protecting his political career. In 2024 primary these MPs will suffer. They can’t now use the excuse ‘when the decision was being taken, I wasn’t involved’ to protect themselves. If you didn’t say anything then you don’t deserve to be in parliament”.



Meanwhile, he has advised the party at the grassroot level to involve themselves in branch activities in order to elect the right persons in 2024.



“I will advise that as a party we will be doing party reorganization and anyone who has the party at heart should involve themselves in the branch activities, register and select branch executives to select the right MPs to protect the interest of the party and country.

I am appealing to the NDC grassroots who are saddened by what is going in the parliament to elect the branch executive to nominate the good MPs to lead them”.



On his part, any NDC MP who is “against what is going on in the party and parliament must quit [the appointments committee] or account to it in 2024”.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on 30th March,2021, resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee with immediate effect.



In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, he explained that this was “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.



The North Tongu MP stated that he will not be available for the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Deputy ministerial positions.