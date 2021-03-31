Okudzeto Ablakwa resigns from Parliament's Appointment Committee

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

He communicated his decision in a letter dated March 30, 2021 and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The North Tongu explained that his decision comes “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations. I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.”



His letter also entreated the Speaker to consider his resignation as one that takes immediate effect.

Consequently, Okudzeto Ablakwa would not be available for the vetting of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for deputy ministerial positions which is yet to take place.



Read Okudzeto Ablakwa's resignation letter below:



