Okudzeto Ablakwa's life is at risk; some people are 'tailing' him - Ras Mubarak claims

Ras Mubarak?fit=600%2C373&ssl=1 Former MP for Kumbumbgu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak claims his party member and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's life is at risk.

According to him, some unidentified persons have been tailing the outspoken lawmaker after his recent exposé on government deals.

“People are tailing him. They’re tracking his [Ablakwa’s] movement and we don’t have to wait till something happens. We’ve had instances in this country where a Journalist was harmed and killed,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview.

Ras Mubarak said he has passed on the information to Mr Ablakwa to tighten his security for his own safety.

“I spoke to him about and told him to take a safety precaution . . . ,” he said.

He, however, called on Ghanaians to hold President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National Security responsible if the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is harmed.

“The first duty of every President is the protection of its citizens . . . that is why I said that if a sitting member of parliament is harmed, the President and National Security must be held responsible . . ." he said.

