Okudzeto Ablakwa speaks after 10-day restraining order 'saga'

Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa 3 Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region has stated that the truth concerning his “Conflict of Interest & Double Identity Scandal” expose’ concerning the National Cathedral and its governing board would not be buried and that justice would be meted out to all found culpable.

Reacting to a restraining order secured by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to prevent him from publishing new content on the findings of his investigation, Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that he has been advised by his lawyers on what to do, however, he is assuring all that truth and justice with regards to the scandal would not be buried.

“ One Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also claiming to have an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng has secured a 10-day restraining order seeking to stop me from further publications on the Conflict of Interest & Double Identity Scandal. My lawyers duly instructed. Truth & Justice shall not be buried,” parts of his tweet read.

The 10-day restraining order secured by the founder and Head Pastor of Power Chapel Worldwide International, Rev. Kusi Boateng otherwise known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, against Ablakwa prevents him from making public any “disclosures of private documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the applicant” for the next ten days.

This comes after a video showing the lawmaker kicking documents served him by a bailiff emerged online.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was forced to kick out the document after the bailiff tried to force the document into his car on the compound of Metro TV after the Good Morning Ghana show.

Mr. Ablakwa has in the last few weeks mounted a spirited campaign against Rev. Kusi Boateng whom he accused of having a double identity.

