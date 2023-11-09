Okudzeto is genuinely passionate about his constituents - NPP Communicator applauds North Tongu MP

Dennis Aboagye (L), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (R)

Dennis Edward Aboagye, a presidential staffer and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shared words of commendation for Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, for his profound dedication and care for his constituents,

Despite political differences, the NPP communicator in a X (formerly Twitter) post, lauded Samuel Okudzeto’s genuine passion for serving his constituency.



“There’s one thing you can’t take away from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he’s genuinely passionate about his constituents.



“Consistently Hon. Ablakwa has demonstrated sincere commitment to the basic task of being there for the people of North Tongu and you can see it in his eyes.#Inspirational,” the tweet stated.



The acknowledgment comes in light of the challenging circumstances faced by the North Tongu constituency, particularly after the controlled spillage initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) beginning on September 15, 2023, causing distress in the region.



Since the onset of the disaster, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been actively engaged in seeking assistance from the government and various organizations to address and alleviate the difficulties faced by his constituents.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

There’s one thing you can’t take away from @S_OkudzetoAblak, he’s genuinely passionate about his constituents.



Consistently Hon. Ablakwa has demonstrated sincere commitment to the basic task of being there for the people North Tongu and you can see it in his eyes.#Inspirational pic.twitter.com/JCKYHPBMEY — Dennis Edward Aboagye (@DennisMiracles) November 8, 2023

WN/OGB